2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Shelby Murphy from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lucky!

Lucky is 12 years old and weighs 90 pounds, but Murphy says he still has plenty of energy and loves to go outside!

Lucky has lived in all sorts of households, including those with kids and other pets, so Murphy says he’ll be able to find his forever home just about anywhere!

One thing to keep in mind with Lucky is that he has some skin allergies, but Murphy says it’s very manageable with some special food and some medicated baths.

To learn more about Lucky and see if he is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Lucky or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

Meanwhile, Sun King Mishawaka is holding a special Bingo Night later this week in the Ball Band Biergarten to benefit the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. It’s taking place on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

There will be a $1 giveback on every pint sold that will be donated to Humane Society. You can find more details about the event in the Facebook post below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Leo

Updated: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Leo or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Cat Scratch Disease

Updated: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about cat scratch disease, and what it actually means for your pets and you.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Tony & Obie

Updated: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Tony and Obie!

Pets

Pet Vet; Kennel Cough

Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to help “clear the air” about this common condition.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance: Ryker

2nd Chance Pet: Ryker

Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Ryker or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

Pets

How to keep your pets safe, calm during Fourth of July fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Most dogs and cats get frazzled by fireworks, so it’s important to keep them calm and safe.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Ophelia

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Ophelia!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Jordy

Updated: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
To adopt Jordy or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-233-0311.

Pets

Pet Vet: Fireworks anxiety for pets

Updated: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

Pet Refuge Best Friends adoption

Pet Refuge offering discounted adoption fees for Best Friends National Adoption Weekend

Updated: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
If your adoption application is approved this weekend, you'll get a discount on your adoption fee!