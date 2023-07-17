2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Shelby Murphy from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lucky!

Lucky is 12 years old and weighs 90 pounds, but Murphy says he still has plenty of energy and loves to go outside!

Lucky has lived in all sorts of households, including those with kids and other pets, so Murphy says he’ll be able to find his forever home just about anywhere!

One thing to keep in mind with Lucky is that he has some skin allergies, but Murphy says it’s very manageable with some special food and some medicated baths.

To learn more about Lucky and see if he is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Lucky or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

Meanwhile, Sun King Mishawaka is holding a special Bingo Night later this week in the Ball Band Biergarten to benefit the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. It’s taking place on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

There will be a $1 giveback on every pint sold that will be donated to Humane Society. You can find more details about the event in the Facebook post below:

