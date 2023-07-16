Valparaiso man dies in S.R. 2 crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Valparaiso man.

Early Saturday morning, deputies were dispatched to the area of State Road 2 and Old State Road 2. That’s where on-scene investigators determined a pickup truck had been traveling along State Road 2 and somehow left the road before driving into a deep ditch and ending up in a field.

The two people inside the truck were identified as a 28-year-old Skokie, Ill., woman as well as Allan Vanblaircom, 55, of Valparaiso, who had an upper body injury.

Medics took Vanblaircom to the hospital while the county’s Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) responded to the scene.

Several hours later, FACT members learned Vanblaircom had died.

Toxicology test results are pending. The FACT team has taken over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

