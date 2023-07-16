Silver Alert issued for Central Indiana man

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Toby Sanders out of Middletown, Ind., a town located roughly 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Sanders is 6 foot, 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen Thursday while wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts.

Officials said Sanders was driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruise with Indiana license plate number YJJ564.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts should call 911.

