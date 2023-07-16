Roller derby team hosts ‘kickoff’ party for first season in three years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend roller derby team is gearing back up for its first home game in nearly 3 years, with a season kickoff party!

The party was held at Studebaker Brewin Company in Tippecanoe Place, with members of the team, family, and friends all coming together to welcome in the season.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic shortened their 2020 season, the team has been waiting for the opportunity to play, especially in front of the home fans.

“Excitement and a little bit of nerves,” said Britnee Thompson aka “Tara Mup,” a player on the South Bend roller derby team.

“We’re really excited to see our old fans and just play some really good roller derby”.

The team also hosted a raffle with a variety of prizes like gift baskets, t-shirts, and more.

With all the proceeds helping to support the team.

The team’s first game is next Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Michiana Roller skate rink.

We’ll hear more from “Tara Mup” and the rest of the team later in the week, about the return of roller derby to South Bend!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.