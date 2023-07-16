First Alert Forecast: Wildfire smoke to lower air quality Sunday into Monday

Everyone wide awake this morning after Mother Nature’s little temper tantrum? Severe storms moved through Michiana between midnight and 2:00 a.m., generated heavy rain along with some hail and high winds. Things have calmed down since then, but we’re still off to a soggy morning with showers lingering through about the middle of the day.

Some breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon and we’ll hit a high temperature of 82°. We still have a slim chance of showers and a few t-storms again late in the day but humidity levels should begin to drop, making for a more comfortable evening.

Tomorrow looks like the peachiest day of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. The only snag in tomorrow’s forecast is the return of Canadian wildfire smoke. Despite the sunshine, our skies will be hazy, smoky, and IDEM has issued an Air Quality Alert for all of Michiana tomorrow afternoon.

Looking ahead, we have only a slight chance of showers or storms on Monday and Tuesday, a better chance on Wednesday, and slight chances again on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be fairly consistent in the upper 70s to mid 80s all week.

