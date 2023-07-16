First Alert Forecast: Wildfire smoke exits Michiana Monday afternoon

SUNDAY NIGHT: Wildfire smoke from western Canada will be present throughout the evening & overnight reducing air quality. Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible. Slight chance of a shower overnight, but I suspect the wildfire smoke will limit most rain clouds from developing. Low 62F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Wildfire smoke from western Canada will be present throughout the first half of the day reducing air quality. Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible. Wildfire smoke will begin to exit Michiana Monday afternoon & evening. Slight chance of a passing shower or two, but most of Michiana will remain dry. High 78F. Low 58F. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. High 82F. Low 60F. Wind variable at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Blue-bird sky with lots of sunshine around. A few clouds build in towards the evening and overnight hours. High 85F. Low 65F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: As a warm front lifts through Michiana expect the mercury and humidity to rise. A cold front moves in late day and will provide hit & miss showers & T-storms to break the heat. High 85F. Low 65F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind our cold front on Thursday we trend our high temperatures slightly below average (average high is 83F) Friday into next weekend. Small chance of a shower or two next weekend, but most of Michiana will likely remain rain free. We are watching the jet stream closely next week as the heat wave across the south and west will try and shift toward Michiana to finish off July. A few 90F days are possible for the last week of July.

