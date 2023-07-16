Advertise With Us

Long-running Bristol Homecoming Festival celebrates 138 years

A dad plays keep away with the cotton candy at the annual Bristol Homecoming Festival.
A dad plays keep away with the cotton candy at the annual Bristol Homecoming Festival.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - School might be out for the summer, but that isn’t stopping the celebration at the annual Bristol Homecoming Festival.

One of the longest-running festivals in the state, the festival has been held every year since 1883, with the only exceptions being due to Covid and the Spanish Flu.

The family-friendly festival features rides, games, craft and food vendors, live music, and a firework show to wrap up the night.

And it wouldn’t be a true homecoming without royalty, as the festival crowns a homecoming queen and teen queen.

“It’s just such an honor, and I’m really excited to be here and getting to meet everyone, and I’m excited to see what happens this next year, and hopefully, we’ll be coming to more events around Elkhart County,” said 2023 Miss Bristol Homecoming Queen Kaylee Keyser.

“It is an honor,” said 2023 Miss Bristol Homecoming Teen Queen Shalom Boomershine. “It’s amazing to be able to support and represent Bristol. It’s awesome.”

As part of their responsibilities, the queens announce prize winners, which includes giving away bicycles to two lucky kids.

Live music was provided by the band Groupies Wanted.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Kotowski
Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of brother in South Bend
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Dog euthanized after being rescued from South Bend house fire
A map of the accident.
Rochester man injured in crash after truck catches fire
Smash Mouth no longer performing at upcoming Michiana Music Festival

Latest News

The JR Clark Band jams out at the 24th annual Firefighters Blues Festival.
24th annual Firefighters Blues Festival rocks the riverfront for a good cause
Firefighters Blues Festival 24 annual
Toby Sanders is missing from Middletown, Ind.
Silver Alert issued for Central Indiana man
Silver Alert issued for Toby Sanders