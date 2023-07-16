Long-running Bristol Homecoming Festival celebrates 138 years

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - School might be out for the summer, but that isn’t stopping the celebration at the annual Bristol Homecoming Festival.

One of the longest-running festivals in the state, the festival has been held every year since 1883, with the only exceptions being due to Covid and the Spanish Flu.

The family-friendly festival features rides, games, craft and food vendors, live music, and a firework show to wrap up the night.

And it wouldn’t be a true homecoming without royalty, as the festival crowns a homecoming queen and teen queen.

“It’s just such an honor, and I’m really excited to be here and getting to meet everyone, and I’m excited to see what happens this next year, and hopefully, we’ll be coming to more events around Elkhart County,” said 2023 Miss Bristol Homecoming Queen Kaylee Keyser.

“It is an honor,” said 2023 Miss Bristol Homecoming Teen Queen Shalom Boomershine. “It’s amazing to be able to support and represent Bristol. It’s awesome.”

As part of their responsibilities, the queens announce prize winners, which includes giving away bicycles to two lucky kids.

Live music was provided by the band Groupies Wanted.

