Berrien Springs man dies in possible drowning in St. Joseph River

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department are investigating after the body of a Berrien Springs man was found in the St. Joseph River.

Just before 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the St. Joseph River after a capsized canoe was found near Andrews University property. Officers as well as the Berrien County Sheriff’s Marine Division discovered several personal items that were believed to have been in the canoe when it overturned. There was no sign of anyone in the area.

Later in the afternoon, deputies recovered the body of a deceased man whom kayakers found near an island down river from the scene of the canoe.

Officials have identified the man as Timothy Johns, 47, of Berrien Springs. An autopsy has been scheduled.

This incident remains under investigation.

