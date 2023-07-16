24th annual Firefighters Blues Festival rocks the riverfront for a good cause

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you love blues music that supports a good cause, look no further than the 24th annual Firefighters Blues Fest.

At Kamm Island Park in Mishawaka, festivalgoers can enjoy food, drinks, and five different bands with a view of the St. Joseph River in the backdrop.

This family-friendly fest welcomes blues musicians from around the country as well as local bands from right here in Michiana.

All the proceeds go to the Hoosier Burn Camp and the Survive Alive House, which help child victims of fires in addition to helping teach fire safety around the area.

“The Hoosier Burn Camp has a special place in our hearts because a lot of kids who suffer burns and injuries from house fires, they feel isolated from everybody else and their normal peers, so they’re able to go to these camps, spend time around people that have been through similar situations, and just feel normal, which is an abnormality for them,” said Eric Griffin, Vice President of South Bend Firefighters Local 362.

Per their website, the “Hoosier Burn Camp is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing experiences for young people who have suffered the physical and emotional trauma associated with a severe burn injury.

Our annual summer camp and monthly events create experiences for burn survivors where they can be just one of the kids™ in a safe and supportive environment.”

The bands that played at the festival are Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers, Funky Mojo Daddy, Blue Lunch, JR Clark Band, and South Bend Firefighters Local 362 All-Stars.

Kamm Island Park is located at 600 W. Front St. in Mishawaka.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.