1 injured in Cass County rollover crash

Road Police Lights
Road Police Lights(Source: AP Images)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person injured.

Shortly after 6 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on M-60 near Lake Shore Drive in Howard Township.

The investigation revealed that a 23-year-old man from Cook County, Ill., somehow had lost control of his vehicle that went off the roadway and rolled over after hitting a tree.

The driver was able to get out of his car but went to Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. 

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Deputies said the driver was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

