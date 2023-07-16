1 injured in Cass County rollover crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person injured.

Shortly after 6 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on M-60 near Lake Shore Drive in Howard Township.

The investigation revealed that a 23-year-old man from Cook County, Ill., somehow had lost control of his vehicle that went off the roadway and rolled over after hitting a tree.

The driver was able to get out of his car but went to Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Deputies said the driver was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

