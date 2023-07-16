1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in South Bend.

Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Milton and Saint Joseph Street around 4:30 A.M. to a ShotSpotter notification in the area.

Crews were later told that one person walked into Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim has died from those injuries

Police are still looking for a suspect as the Violent Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

