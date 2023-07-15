WNDU celebrates 68th anniversary

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We want to take a moment to say thank you because we first went on the air 68 years ago today!

Some things have changed since we started, including our location, as we first started in a small building west of the Hesburgh Library on the University of Notre Dame’s campus. That’s before we moved to our current building in the early 1980s.

On behalf of everyone both past and present here at WNDU, we want to say thank you! You’ve given us the chance to tell your stories with all the support you’ve shown us over these years, and we can’t wait for 68 more years of doing just that!

