Watervliet celebrates opening of new ‘Main Street Oasis’ with ribbon cutting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new gathering space is now open in the heart of Watervliet!

The Main Street Oasis was built as a gathering space for live music, food trucks and to foster a sense of togetherness amongst the community. The project was a collaborative effort between the city, the Watervliet Downtown Development Authority, and Cornerstone Alliance.

“Main Street Oasis is a testament to the spirit of collaboration and innovation in Watervliet,” said Watervliet Mayor Deah Muth. “We are excited to offer our residents and visitors a unique gathering space that will foster a stronger sense of community pride and create unforgettable memories.”

The space provides comfortable seating, an open stage for live music, and attractive landscaping.

The space is located at 390 N. Main Street.

