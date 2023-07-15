Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of brother in South Bend

Steven Kotowski
Steven Kotowski(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested and charged for his role in the shooting death of his brother early Saturday morning in South Bend.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of E. Bowman Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Michael Kotowski, was taken to the hospital, but dies from his injuries. His autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning.

After the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit investigated and the processed evidence, 48-year-old Steven Kotowski was taken into custody. He’s been charged with reckless homicide.

Kotowski is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of E. Bowman Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

One person in custody in connection to the shooting, but police have not released any additional information.

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

