Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of brother in South Bend

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested and charged for his role in the shooting death of his brother early Saturday morning in South Bend.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of E. Bowman Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Michael Kotowski, was taken to the hospital, but dies from his injuries. His autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning.

After the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit investigated and the processed evidence, 48-year-old Steven Kotowski was taken into custody. He’s been charged with reckless homicide.

Kotowski is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

