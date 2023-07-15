South Shore Line to let teachers ride for free

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Teachers can ride the South Shore Line for free for a week this July!

To thank local educators, the SSL is inviting teachers to ride free from July 24 to July 30. All educators need to do is present a valid school ID.

“Students in northwest Indiana, South Bend, and Chicago are so positively impacted by their teachers throughout the school year; our teachers deserve to feel recognized for their hard work at shaping young lives,” said Amber Kettring, manager of customer service and communications for the SSL.

The South Shore Line is currently busing passengers between Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro stations for all weekday and weekend trains due to construction.

