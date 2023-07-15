Advertise With Us

South Bend Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

Police have some in custody in connection to the shooting, but have not released any information about the person.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday Morning that killed one person.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 AM in the 1700 block of E. Bowman Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have someone in custody in connection to the shooting, but have not released any information about the person.

At this time, The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

