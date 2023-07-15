South Bend hosting job fair for SSC Services for Education

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to change things up?

SSC Services for Education will be hosting a job fair at 420 S. Eddy St. on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and July 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature walk-in interviews and same-day hiring for 15 positions ranging from custodial to general maintenance.

Pay starts at $16.80. Benefits include:

Same-day pay

A flexible spending account

Health, vision, and dental insurance

Free short-term disability

Additional voluntary benefits

