South Bend hosting job fair for SSC Services for Education

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to change things up?

SSC Services for Education will be hosting a job fair at 420 S. Eddy St. on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and July 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature walk-in interviews and same-day hiring for 15 positions ranging from custodial to general maintenance.

Pay starts at $16.80. Benefits include:

  • Same-day pay
  • A flexible spending account
  • Health, vision, and dental insurance
  • Free short-term disability
  • Additional voluntary benefits

For more information on SSC Services for Education, click here.

