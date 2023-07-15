Advertise With Us

Rescued dog recovering from South Bend house fire

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police and fire crews rescued a three-year-old Rottweiler named Cain from a house fire Thursday morning.

It happened in the 500 block of West Ewing Avenue near Rum Village.

“I was panicking; what do I do? When you think of a fire, it’s everything in flames... And it was right underneath where our dog was, so of course, he was in his cage, and it had just gotten so hot. He had gotten burn marks on his nose...There was an electrical fire in the basement, and it just rose up through the floor and took half of the upstairs, and flooded the basement. All water damage,” said the daughter-in-law of the homeowner, Emily Winterrowd.

Cain was taken to an emergency vet clinic in Mishawaka and is currently relying on oxygen.

“Seeing an animal who is incapable of breathing without assistance is extremely difficult,” Winterrowd said.

Winterrowd says her 8-year-old cousin and a babysitter were inside but escaped and are reportedly doing okay.

The family has set up a Go-Fund-Me page to help with bills.

Winterrowd said it costs about $1,000 a day to keep Cain on oxygen.

If you would like to help, click here.

