Police investigating after man shot in shoulder in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot in Michigan City on Friday morning.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, authorities were called to the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound around 10:35 a.m. Once on scene, authorities located a 37-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound in the right shoulder.

The man was then transported to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any additional information or video surveillance/cell phone video to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077, or via email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.