Advertise With Us

Passenger dies after car crashes during rally race

The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at...
The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.(Pexels)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A rally car passenger died in a single-vehicle crash during a rally race in Maine on Friday, authorities reported.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office reported it happened during the annual Forest Rally Race near Lower Richardson Lake on South Arm Road.

The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation shows the driver of the car failed to negotiate a left turn and lost control, hitting a tree on the passenger side.

Officials reported helmets and restraining devices were worn.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A map of the accident.
Rochester man injured in crash after truck catches fire
Smash Mouth no longer performing at upcoming Michiana Music Festival
Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Raclin dies at 95.
Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Raclin dies at 95
St. Joseph County Sheriff calls for Landmark Recovery facility to be shut down

Latest News

WNDU celebrates 68th anniversary
WNDU celebrates 68th anniversary
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’
Landmark Recovery issues updated statement on St. Joseph County facility
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot hits $875M ahead of Saturday’s drawing