One person killed in motorcycle crash in Kosciusko County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person in Kosciusko County Friday night.

Deputies responded to the scene on CR750 north at the intersection of CR750 west just before 10:30 P.M. to the scene. When they arrived they found a single motorcycle involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigating is leading deputies to believe at 1986 Honda motorcycle was heading eastbound on CR750 when the motorcycle failed to stop sign at CR750 west. That motorcycle continued east through the intersection and hit an earth embankment and trees before coming to a stop.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle is 36-year-old Benjamin R. Stogsdill of Nappanee. Stogsdill was pronounced dead at the scene by the the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County FACT Team.

