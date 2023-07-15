Nappanee man killed in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee man is dead after a motorcycle crashed Friday night in Kosciusko County.

Deputies were called just after 10:25 p.m. to County Road 750 North at the intersection of County Road 750 West on reports of a single motorcycle crash.

Deputies believe a 1986 Honda motorcycle, driven by 36-year-old Benjamin R. Stogsdill, was traveling east on 750 North when it failed to stop for a stop sign at 750 West. The motorcycle continued east through the intersection and hit an embankment and trees before coming to a stop.

Stogsdill was pronounced dead at the scene by the the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County FACT Team.

