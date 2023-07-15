Logan Center hosts 18th annual Sonya Ansari Center for Autism Garden Party

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, the community came together to fundraise for a good cause!

Our very own Joshua Short emceed the 2023 “Garden Party,” sponsored by the LOGAN Center and the Sonya Ansari Center for Autism. The event, in its 18th year, raises money to help adults and children with developmental disabilities.

The Ansari Center opened 17 years ago and was dedicated to the daughter of doctors Rafat and Zoreen Ansari. The evening held a special surprise as Zoreen Ansari was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash award, the highest distinction Indiana’s governor can bestow on a Hoosier.

“The entire effort and creation of the Sonya Ansari Center was my wife,” said Rafat Ansari, event organizer. “She, at the same time, felt being so resourceful, being in the medical profession, how much difficulty we had to find help. What about those who don’t have the opportunity.”

This honor is meant to celebrate those who have rendered distinguished service to the state of Indiana.

The Garden Party has helped raise over thousands of dollars to help support the center.

