Landmark Recovery issues updated statement on St. Joseph County facility
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, Landmark Recovery issued an updated statement on its addiction treatment facility just south of Mishawaka amid multiple ongoing death investigations and an outpouring of concern from law enforcement and both former and current employees.
The facility has recently come under fire after three patient deaths were reported between July 3 and July 9. The St. Joseph County Police Department is calling for it to be shut down and has requested that the Indiana Division of Mental Health revoke its license.
So far in 2023, officers have responded to more than 100 calls to the rehab facility. Of those calls, there are more than 20 reported incidents, including seven overdoses, two rape cases, a sexual assault, and a stabbing.
After learning of the recent patient deaths, 16 News Now has heard from multiple former Landmark Recovery employees and a current employee who all claim there are a wide range of ongoing issues. The current employee we spoke with insists that drugs are making their way into the facility through multiple means.
Officials at Landmark Recovery previously issued a statement on Monday night, saying in part they are saddened by the recent patient deaths and are working closely with authorities as they conduct an internal investigation into them.
