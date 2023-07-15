Landmark Recovery issues statement on South Bend facility

Landmark Recovery would like to thank the public for their patience. As we continue our current investigation with multiple agencies, we wish to share key updates.

First, The Joint Commission (TJC) visited our Praxis facility in South Bend, Indiana to conduct a detailed survey. As the most recognized accreditation organization, we rely on TJC’s surveys to ensure we deliver the highest level of patient care. The full report is not yet available, but the preliminary findings indicate that our care model is sound. We look forward to sharing more in the future.

Second, we've terminated the Executive Director and the Director of Nursing at the facility. In their place, senior management members including COO AJ Henry, CMO Dr. Jason Kirby, Patient Engagement Director Patrick Kullman, Quality Assurance VP Jessica Tate, and Nursing VP Troy Sparks, will supervise the facility around the clock. This ensures our patients stay safe during this time.

Finally, we've also voluntarily stopped admitting new patients to the Praxis facility until further notice. We will reopen for admissions once we confirm that all staff meet our high standards.

We value transparency and will keep you updated as we investigate. Our focus remains on our patients’ safety, well-being, and privacy. We’re aware of various claims and rumors circulating in the media. We’ll address them fully and accurately in due time. We thank you for your understanding and support.