Landmark Recovery issues statement on South Bend facility

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, Landmark Recovery issued a statement on its South Bend facility, which has been embroiled in controversy in the past few months.

So far in 2023, officers have responded to 111 calls to the rehab facility, located south of Mishawaka. Of those 111 calls, there are 26 reported incidents, including now six overdoses; two rape cases; a sexual assault; and a stabbing.

Three patient deaths were reported at Landmark Recovery between July 3 and July 9.

Officials at Landmark Recovery issued a statement on Monday night, saying in part they are saddened by the recent patient deaths and are working closely with authorities as they conduct an internal investigation into them.

