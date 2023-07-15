Getting dirty for a good cause at the 17th Annual Mud Run

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 17th annual Marine Mud Run, put on by post #095 of the Marine Corps in South Bend, invited the public to come get a taste of what Marines go through in boot camp, while raising money for good causes.

The run started at 9 o’clock on Saturday morning at Marian High School in Mishawaka.

Participants gathered around the start line, and got ready to run, climb, and crawl through the mud.

Encouragement from the Marines and police officers reminding you that every drop of sweat and every dime of donations are helping kids and veterans in the community.

“So, we do the Toys for Tots in the Wintertime, we donate a whole bunch of toys and what not, so we figured well let’s do something in the Summer and kind of test the mental and physical toughness of everybody and see what people are capable of, said participant, Ryan Topper.

“It was fun, it was really tiring of course, but it was good for a first run.” “We pushed through it, and we had a lot of teamwork, and we did it all together.” “It was really fun,” said several kid participants.

If you weren’t able to make the run or didn’t want to get muddy, you can still donate to the cause by clicking here.

