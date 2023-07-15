Dog euthanized after being rescued from South Bend house fire

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
UPDATE: Cain did not survive after being trapped and rescued in a South Bend house fire Thursday morning.

The family released the following statement to 16 News Now on Saturday morning:

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police and fire crews rescued a three-year-old Rottweiler named Cain from a house fire Thursday morning.

It happened in the 500 block of W. Ewing Avenue near Rum Village.

“I was panicking; what do I do?” said Emily Winterrowd, the daughter-in-law of the homeowner. “When you think of a fire, it’s everything in flames. And it was right underneath where our dog was, so of course, he was in his cage, and it had just gotten so hot. He had gotten burn marks on his nose.

“There was an electrical fire in the basement, and it just rose up through the floor and took half of the upstairs, and flooded the basement. All water damage,” she added.

Cain was taken to an emergency vet clinic in Mishawaka and is currently relying on oxygen.

“Seeing an animal who is incapable of breathing without assistance is extremely difficult,” Winterrowd said.

Winterrowd said her 8-year-old cousin and a babysitter were inside but escaped and are reportedly doing okay.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with bills. Winterrowd said it costs about $1,000 a day to keep Cain on oxygen.

If you would like to help, click here.

