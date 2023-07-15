Bicyclist struck and killed on toll road near South Bend exit

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A person riding their bike on the Indiana State Toll road is dead after being hit near the South Bend exit.

Crews responded to a call of a person being hit on a bike around 4 A.M. Saturday morning near mile marker 71.8 in the Westbound lanes. The incident is just west of Exit 72 for the US 20 Bypass.

Around 4:30 A.M. the Indiana Toll Toad Twitter account announced they had closed both Westbound lanes at the scene of the accident. They re-opened the lanes around 5:50 A.M.

Officials say their preliminary investigation leads them to believe a driver of a black 2021 Kia was traveling westbound in the left lane when an adult male on a bicycle rode from the right shoulder and crossed into the path of that Kia. That led to the Kia hitting the male causing deadly injuries.

The driver of the Kia cooperated with troopers on the scene, and was taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test that is required by state law.

At this time, the Saint Joseph County Coroner is working to identify the bicyclist as the investigation is still ongoing.

