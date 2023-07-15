Advertise With Us

2nd Chance Pet: Leo

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Leo, a dog looking for a new home!

To see if Leo is the right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you are interested in adopting Leo or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Heartland Small Animal Rescue’s adoption center is located at the PetSmart at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A map of the accident.
Rochester man injured in crash after truck catches fire
Smash Mouth no longer performing at upcoming Michiana Music Festival
Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Raclin dies at 95.
Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Raclin dies at 95
St. Joseph County Sheriff calls for Landmark Recovery facility to be shut down

Latest News

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...
Pet Vet: Cat Scratch Disease
2nd Chance Pets: Tony & Obie
Pet Vet; Kennel Cough
Pet Vet: Kennel Cough
2nd Chance: Ryker
2nd Chance Pet: Ryker