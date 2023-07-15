1 dead, 1 in custody after early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of E. Bowman Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

One person in custody in connection to the shooting, but police have not released any additional information.

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

