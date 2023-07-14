Thrill on the Hill underway in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan’s biggest event of the summer is now underway!

“Thrill on the Hill” is a weekend-long event that is expected to bring thousands of people to downtown Buchanan to enjoy a 500-foot waterslide, concerts, food trucks, and more.

You’ll find the main attraction — the giant waterslide — on E. Front Street, which was transformed by the city’s public works team from a roadway into more of a beach! The event features a record number of concerts this year from groups like The 1985 and PS Dump Your Boyfriend.

The event is taking place from Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16, at the following times:

Friday, July 14 : 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 : 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. (Hill closes at 10 p.m.)

Sunday, July 16 : 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sliders can receive a three-day weekend fun pass for $25, which includes unlimited rides all weekend. A single day of rides is $10. Concerts and access to the 21+ Beer Garden are sold separately at $15.

For everything you need to know about this one-of-a-kind event, including concert information and what you need to bring, click here.

You can also follow along on the event’s Facebook page to stay up to date.

