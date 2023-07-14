South Bend hosting public meeting on community policing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to give feedback on how policing is handled in the community?

South Bend will be hosting a meeting to let you share your two cents!

On Tuesday, July 27, the city of South Bend will hold a community meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Pinhook Park. Residents will be able to share their ideas on how the South Bend Police Department can build and strengthen relationships with the community.

Feedback given helps SBPD understand the needs and concerns of residents and helps the department tailor activities and initiatives to serve the community better. It also allows residents to address public safety issues and crime.

Pinhook Park is located at 2801 Riverside Dr.

