Smash Mouth no longer performing at upcoming Michiana Music Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were looking forward to watching Smash Mouth perform their iconic hit song “All-star” at Four Winds Field next month, we have some bad news for you.

Organizers of the Michiana Music Festival say Smash Mouth will no longer be appearing at the Aug. 12 festival “due to circumstances beyond the promoter’s control.” The pop-rock group was set to headline the festival when it was announced back in May.

Instead, organizers say popular local band “The 1985: Totally 80′s Music Tribute” will take their place. Ryan Cabrera and Brad Fischetti (from LFO) are both confirmed and will still perform at the festival.

“While we are disappointed Smash Mouth will no longer be appearing, the show will go on,” said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. “We are thankful to Ryan Cabrera and Brad Fischetti for their commitment to the concert. And with the addition of The 1985 to the lineup along with the charitable donation to Ronald McDonald House, this will be a fun, community concert everyone can enjoy.”

With the format change, tickets are only $15 per person plus a $2 ticket fee. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from this event will go to Ronald McDonald Charities of Michiana. Gates will still open at 6 p.m.

If you have already purchased tickets, you will automatically be refunded the difference in ticket price. If you would like a complete refund, you must call the South Bend Cubs Box Office at 574-235-9988.

To purchase tickets to the festival, click here.

