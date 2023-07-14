Smash Mouth no longer performing at upcoming Michiana Music Festival

(South Bend Cubs)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were looking forward to watching Smash Mouth perform their iconic hit song “All-star” at Four Winds Field next month, we have some bad news for you.

Organizers of the Michiana Music Festival say Smash Mouth will no longer be appearing at the Aug. 12 festival “due to circumstances beyond the promoter’s control.” The pop-rock group was set to headline the festival when it was announced back in May.

Instead, organizers say popular local band “The 1985: Totally 80′s Music Tribute” will take their place. Ryan Cabrera and Brad Fischetti (from LFO) are both confirmed and will still perform at the festival.

“While we are disappointed Smash Mouth will no longer be appearing, the show will go on,” said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. “We are thankful to Ryan Cabrera and Brad Fischetti for their commitment to the concert. And with the addition of The 1985 to the lineup along with the charitable donation to Ronald McDonald House, this will be a fun, community concert everyone can enjoy.”

With the format change, tickets are only $15 per person plus a $2 ticket fee. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from this event will go to Ronald McDonald Charities of Michiana. Gates will still open at 6 p.m.

If you have already purchased tickets, you will automatically be refunded the difference in ticket price. If you would like a complete refund, you must call the South Bend Cubs Box Office at 574-235-9988.

To purchase tickets to the festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

South Bend to host International Jugglers’ Association festival next week

South Bend to host international juggling festival next week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
For the first time, the city will host the International Jugglers’ Association annual festival from July 17 to July 23.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Cool Carmine

Wednesday’s Child: Cool Carmine

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Carmine has been in foster care for the past five years and is looking for a family through the Indiana Adoption Program.

Events

Nappanee to ‘Embrace the Pace’ from July 13-15

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
For the next few days, you’re invited to “Embrace the Pace” in a town known for its food, shopping, and relaxed atmosphere.

Community

Middlebury Food Pantry collecting school supplies for upcoming drive

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
The organization known for collecting cans of food is now collecting pens and paper to help school kids in Middlebury.

Latest News

Events

Sal Vulcano to perform at The Lerner Theatre

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tickets for the November performance are set to go on sale this Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

Kosciusko County, LaPorte County fairs underway

Updated: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s fair season here in Michiana. While some fairs have already wrapped, others are just getting started!

Events

Ludacris to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Updated: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tickets for the November performance are set to go on sale this Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. EDT.

Events

61st annual Krasl Art Fair

Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff wraps up 61st year

Updated: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By Alex Almanza
Throughout the weekend, thousands of artists and art enthusiasts were in St. Joseph for the event.

Events

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th annual Marine Mud Run

Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 3-mile course gives you a taste of what Marines go through in training, but organizers say it’s a family-friendly event that’s not as daunting as you might think.