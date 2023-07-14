Showers and storms heading into Michiana tonight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds this evening, then showers and t-storms move in late in the evening. Some storms could bring brief heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail. Scattered showers and storms continue overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Showers to start the day with a few rumbles of thunder possible also. Some breaks in the clouds possible in the afternoon. A chance of showers and a few t-storms possible again later in the day. Not as hot but still humid with temps rising to the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

