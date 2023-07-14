Advertise With Us

Showers and storms heading into Michiana tonight

Get the umbrella ready for rain developing later this evening
Get the umbrella ready for tonight and into the start of the weekend
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds this evening, then showers and t-storms move in late in the evening. Some storms could bring brief heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail. Scattered showers and storms continue overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Showers to start the day with a few rumbles of thunder possible also. Some breaks in the clouds possible in the afternoon. A chance of showers and a few t-storms possible again later in the day. Not as hot but still humid with temps rising to the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and storms are on the way for Michiana tonight
