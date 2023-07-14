Rochester man injured in crash after truck catches fire

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rochester man has been injured after a two-truck collision resulted in a vehicle fire on Friday.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the intersection of U.S. 31 and W. 3rd Street on reports of a two-vehicle crash with one on fire around 9 a.m.

A preliminary crash report reveals that a 27-year-old Rochester man was driving a Ford truck west on 3rd Street and crossed into the median. The man began to cross the southbound lanes when he struck a Chevrolet truck driven by a 20-year-old Indianapolis man. The impact caused the Ford to roll over several times down an embankment before catching fire.

The 27-year-old, identified as Robert Tuttle, was airlifted to a Ft. Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old was uninjured in the crash.

A crash investigation is underway.

