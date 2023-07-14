Advertise With Us

Mom-to-be finishes 2nd at Women’s Metro Championship

By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday was the third and final round of the 96th South Bend Women’s Metro golf championship. For a 24th time, Lori Horan won the tournament, but the runner-up, Selah Unwin finished the whole thing while eight months pregnant.

“The song, hear me roar...she was just amazing,” said Horan.

“I just asked her at one point, how ya doin’? Are you feeling okay? She goes, I’m just tired,” added third place finisher Kathleen Cochrane.

“I still was able to practice and then like last minute on the deadline I was like, yeah I could do this,” said Selah Unwin, pregnant with a baby boy.

This was the highest finish in the Metro Championship for Unwin.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase
St. Joseph County Sheriff calls for Landmark Recovery facility to be shut down
Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Raclin dies at 95.
Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Raclin dies at 95

Latest News

Marcus Freeman is named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy.
Marcus Freeman named to Dodd Trophy watch list
Lori Horan wins 24th title in South Bend Women’s Metro
Chris Guiliano
Notre Dame swimmer to compete at upcoming World Championships in Japan
Nick Bienz holds off late charge to win PGA Indiana Open