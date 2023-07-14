Mom-to-be finishes 2nd at Women’s Metro Championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday was the third and final round of the 96th South Bend Women’s Metro golf championship. For a 24th time, Lori Horan won the tournament, but the runner-up, Selah Unwin finished the whole thing while eight months pregnant.

“The song, hear me roar...she was just amazing,” said Horan.

“I just asked her at one point, how ya doin’? Are you feeling okay? She goes, I’m just tired,” added third place finisher Kathleen Cochrane.

“I still was able to practice and then like last minute on the deadline I was like, yeah I could do this,” said Selah Unwin, pregnant with a baby boy.

This was the highest finish in the Metro Championship for Unwin.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.