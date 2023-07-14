Mishawaka opens ADA accessible playground at Battell Park

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka held a ribbon cutting for a brand-new playground at its oldest and most historic park.

Directly behind the bandshell at Battell Park, this is the first Mishawaka park to feature an AstroTurf surface, making the play area fully wheelchair accessible.

The park also highlights a “We-Go-Round,” a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, a splash pad, and a sensory play center for kids on the autism spectrum.

“We’re trying to break down some barriers and make sure any child with any ability or disability feels welcome at our parks,” said Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko. “We have a Merry-Go-All, so a child in a wheelchair now can get on a piece of equipment in their wheelchair and be able to play with able-bodies. We also have a sensory wall and a braille wall. We have turf that (allows) wheelchair-accessibility. What we want to do at the parks department is we don’t want to leave anyone out when we design a park, and I think this park does just that; make sure everybody feels welcome when they come here.”

Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko says that was the goal behind the park; to give every child a chance to just be a kid.

“So when we renovated Temple Park, we met a family with a child who was vision-impaired, so from that, we were like, you know what, we need to make sure that that we’re thinking about that as well when we’re designing parks,” Blasko said. “And so this will allow him to come to this playground and feel welcome and have stuff for him to play with as well. There’s a braille wall, but also sensory, so autism, the touch, and the feel, this sensory wall is perfect for children that may not want to go down the slide, but they can come over here and play with the sensory wall. So, again, we’re just trying to make sure that everybody feels welcome when they come here.”

Mishawaka Parks Department says upgrades on Crawford Park are underway, and they expect to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.