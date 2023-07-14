Memphis Underground takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Memphis Underground took the stage at this week’s rendition of Fridays by the Fountain.

The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza, which is located right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend.

Guests can bring their lunches and grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site vendors.

If you couldn’t make it out there this week, mark your lunch calendar for next Friday, July 21, as the International Jugglers’ Association is set to perform from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The jugglers are in town as part of an international festival that’s coming to South Bend next week.

