Marcus Freeman named to Dodd Trophy watch list

By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman has been named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy, given every year to the best head coach in college football.

Freeman is on the list with 20 other coaches from across the country. To be eligible, the coach must be in their second year with their current school.

Notre Dame went 9-3 in their first season under Marcus Freeman. That includes three wins over nationally ranked opponents and the Gator Bowl win over South Carolina.

The list will be adjusted later in the fall, and the Dodd Trophy will be given out in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

