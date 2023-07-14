The life and legacy of Ernestine Raclin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - She’s been called a pioneer who indelibly changed the greater South Bend community.

Ernestine Raclin has died at the age of 95.

Raclin was the youngest daughter of Ernest and Ella Morris, of Morris Inn and Morris Performing Arts Center fame.

She spent more than 20 years running the bank co-founded by her father and Vincent Bendix, and she spent countless hours serving the needs of others through her philanthropy.

According to the PBS documentary “Leading the Way,” Raclin was named Ernestine by a father who saw her and raised her as the son he never had.

It’s perhaps fitting that she went on to chair 1st Source Bank since hers was a life filled with firsts.

Raclin was the first woman to serve on the Notre Dame Board of Trustees and the first woman to serve on the local and national boards of United Way.

“I can remember coming home after my first meeting, and I said to Mike, my wonderful husband, I said, he said, ‘How’d you’d enjoy it?’ I said, ‘Scared to death. Scared to death.’ Had the head of Xerox, the head of General Motors, all these big wigs, and here I am, a midget,” Raclin said in the documentary.

Raclin received the Distinguished Businessperson Award from the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce. “If you look at the list, it’s the who is who of our community and the fact that she had such an impact on our community, people decided to recognize her for that,” said Chamber President and CEO Jeff Rea. “The other thing is, most of those are men, so again, she was a leader at a time when there weren’t as many women leaders.”

Ernestine Raclin was a fierce supporter of the arts who kept giving to the end. Her name will appear on a new art museum now under construction on the Notre Dame campus.

Raclin co-founded the Stanley Clark School and the public television station WNIT.

“And I’m so glad I live in the Midwest. I’m so glad I live in South Bend, and I love our area. It’s real, and the people are real,” Raclin said in the documentary.

Raclin grew up riding a horse named Irish, and she called Father Theodore Hesburgh a “big brother.”

In a written statement, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. called her a “transformative benefactor“ and said, “While we grieve her passing, we celebrate a life well-lived.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.