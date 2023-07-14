Investigation at NE Indiana Landmark Recovery facility cites lack of safety for discharged patients

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WNDU) - As investigations continue to unfold at the Landmark Recovery rehab facility just south of Mishawaka, we’re also learning new details about another Landmark Recovery facility — this one not far from Fort Wayne.

Back in March, the Landmark facility in Bluffton had a patient who walked away. That patient was later found dead behind a vacant house.

Landmark put together a report and presented it to Bluffton officials after hearing several complaints from the community. In it, they admit to a lack of safety for discharged patients and that staff were not properly trained.

This seems to echo some of the issues we’re hearing about at the Landmark facility here in Michiana.

To read the full report regarding the investigation at the Bluffton facility, click here.

