Indiana National Guard welcomes home 60 soldiers at Atlantic Aviation

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about some Indiana National Guard soldiers returning home!

The Indiana National Guard welcomed home around 60 soldiers with the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team following their deployment to Kosovo.

The guardsmen arrived home at Atlantic Aviation on Thursday afternoon. Family and loved ones were ready to greet them when pulling up.

“To me, that’s completion of a mission that we took them, we did our job, and we brought them home, and now they’re back with their family, and that’s very fulfilling for me as a leader to see that,” said Maj. John Folbrecht, U.S. Army.

While overseas in support of “Operation Joint Guardian,” the soldiers led Regional Command-East, under the command of NATO, to keep themselves and the citizens of Kosovo safe.

Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership.
