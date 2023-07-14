Indiana Dept. of Health launches campaign for back-to-school vaccine clinics
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Believe it or not, most students in Michiana will be back in the classroom sometime next month.
That’s why the Indiana Department of Health has launched a campaign to help students get the vaccinations they need right now!
Summer back-to-school immunization clinics are part of a statewide effort to help students get vaccinated before the start of the school year. Students behind on required their state vaccine records should receive a letter in the mail.
The health department has launched a “Smart Start” campaign showing dates, times, and locations for community vaccine clinics across the state. The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older.
Families won’t be charged at the clinic, but should provide insurance information, if available.
To find a vaccine clinic near you, click here.
A list of immunizations required for school can be found here.
