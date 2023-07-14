Indiana Dept. of Health launches campaign for back-to-school vaccine clinics

(KCRG)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Believe it or not, most students in Michiana will be back in the classroom sometime next month.

That’s why the Indiana Department of Health has launched a campaign to help students get the vaccinations they need right now!

Summer back-to-school immunization clinics are part of a statewide effort to help students get vaccinated before the start of the school year. Students behind on required their state vaccine records should receive a letter in the mail.

The health department has launched a “Smart Start” campaign showing dates, times, and locations for community vaccine clinics across the state. The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older.

Families won’t be charged at the clinic, but should provide insurance information, if available.

To find a vaccine clinic near you, click here.

A list of immunizations required for school can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Smash Mouth no longer performing at upcoming Michiana Music Festival

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Popular local band “The 1985: Totally 80′s Music Tribute” will take their place at the Aug. 12 festival at Four Winds Field.

News

Thrill on the Hill 2021.

Thrill on the Hill underway in Buchanan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The weekend-long event that is expected to bring thousands of people to downtown Buchanan to enjoy a 500-foot waterslide, concerts, food trucks, and more.

News

Air Quality Action Day issued for Sunday in Michiana due to Canadian wildfires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
You’re urged to limit your time outside and keep strenuous activities to a minimum because environmental officials are forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air.

Crime

Fugitive Friday: July 14, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Latest News

News

Fugitive Friday: July 14, 2023

Fugitive Friday: July 14, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

Davontae Williams

Fugitive Friday: July 14, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Thistleberry Farm Flower Fields in Bloom

Flower fields in full bloom at Thistleberry Farm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Get your Instagram-worthy photos before it’s too late!

News

Flower fields in full bloom at Thistleberry Farm - Sunflower Field

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Flower fields in full bloom at Thistleberry Farm - Lavender Fields

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

Cheryl Straws and Vincente Yanez

Couple arrested near Culver after mother drove drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Department of Child Services was contacted and took custody of the 2-year-old child.