Goshen Parks introduce giant water slides for first-ever ‘Splash-tastic’ weekend

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - With weekend temperatures in the 80s, it’s another great weekend to be around the water, and if you’re looking to cool down, you could head down to Goshen for a “Splash-tastic” weekend.

On the hill at Abshire Park, Goshen’s Parks and Recreation Department has set up two 300′ inflatable slip-n-slides, ready to help you slide into summer fun.

Abshire Park is typically a sledding destination in Goshen, but this is the first time the city has offered summer tubing.

“As you can see, we have a giant hill behind us that, in the wintertime, serves as one of our favorite sledding places in the city, but in the summertime, this is the first we’re trying it, and we’ll hopefully do it again in the future,” said Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty. “We have this wonderful waterslide, so it’s a quick weekend and a wonderful way for families to get out and enjoy the weather.”

The cost is $10 per person for two hours, and since inner tubes are limited, preregistration is encouraged, and bringing your own inflatable is recommended.

Goshen’s Mayor took the maiden voyage down the slide to kick things off this weekend.

“Well, I’m thrilled to be here on this beautiful Friday afternoon to kick off Goshen’s “Splash-tastic” Weekend, and as you can see behind me, we have an amazing waterslide set up just this weekend for kids and families to come out and enjoy the wonderful summer weather that we’re having this weekend,” said Leichty.

Abshire Park will also host a few food trucks this weekend, like Sweazy Q BBQ, DonutNV, and Kona Ice.

Credit cards will not be accepted at the gates for wristbands, but food vendors will accept credit cards.

Since parking is limited at Abshire Park, Goshen Parks and Rec says more parking is available at neighboring Church of God and Dykstra Park.

To register, head to the Goshen Parks and Recreation website’s “Catalog,” click “Activities,” and then click on “Water Slide Days.”

Sessions:

Session 1 – Friday, 7/14; 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Special needs & preschool age children register for session 1

Session 2 – Friday, 7/14; 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - All Ages

Session 3– Saturday, 7/15; 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - All Ages

Session 4– Saturday,7/15; 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - All Ages

Session 5 – Saturday, 7/15; 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - All Ages

Session 6 – Sunday, 7/16; 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - All Ages

Session 7 – Sunday, 7/16; 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - All Ages

