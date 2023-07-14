Advertise With Us

Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What else is good in Michiana? The one and only Gladys Muhammad!

She’s one of five national recipients of the “Dorothy Richardson Award for Resident Leadership.”

The award is sponsored by the organization NeighborWorks America.

The South Bend Heritage Foundation nominated Muhammad for her role as a community organizer in the affordable housing space and her fight against discrimination.

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations Gladys!

