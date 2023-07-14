Fugitive Friday: July 14, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Davontae Williams is wanted for domestic battery resulting in mild bodily injury and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child
  • Steven Hosken is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of possession of meth
  • Anthony Warren is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of Intimidation and resisting law enforcement
  • Paige Singleton is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of escape

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Davontae Williams

