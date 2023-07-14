Flower fields in full bloom at Thistleberry Farm

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The flower fields at Thistleberry Farm are in full bloom, and there is only a little over a week left to get out and smell the flowers!

Whether you’re taking home a bundle or just snapping some beautiful photos, Thistleberry Farm has fields of lavender, poppies, sunflowers, cosmos, and zinnias.

Admission prices range from $6 to $8, depending on which field you visit.

Owners tell 16 News Now that right now is the best time to head to the farm, before the flowers are no longer in bloom.

“We get a lot of professional photographers that love to come out because it’s such a great place to take pictures,” says Dave Frushour, co-owner of Thistleberry Farm. “The sunflowers only last like 10 days to two weeks before the petals start falling off, so we’re only open until the 23rd. Then, we will replant this field, and we’ll have sunflowers again in September, so there’s another chance. But for the summer, now’s the time.”

Thistleberry Farm is located at 61391 Mayflower Road. For more information, including business hours, click here.

