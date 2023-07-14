Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Hot and humid to round out the week with showers to kick off the weekend
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.

TONIGHT: Rain chances increasing into the overnight, with both showers and storms. Rain chances 70%. Low 67F.

SATURDAY: Warm and very humid with scattered rain and storms. Rain chances 40%. High 84F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the weekend is looking better with near average highs on Sunday and low rain chances. As the next workweek kicks off, temps will remain close to average in the upper 70s to mid 80s with on and off rain chances all workweek long. The stationary front to our west looks to finally fade away by next weekend, drying us off.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase
Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Raclin dies at 95.
Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Raclin dies at 95
St. Joseph County Sheriff calls for Landmark Recovery facility to be shut down

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow
Freeman named to Dodd trophy preseason watch list
8-months-pregnant Unwin finishes second in 2023 Women's Metro
Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership.
Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership