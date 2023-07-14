First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.

TONIGHT: Rain chances increasing into the overnight, with both showers and storms. Rain chances 70%. Low 67F.

SATURDAY: Warm and very humid with scattered rain and storms. Rain chances 40%. High 84F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the weekend is looking better with near average highs on Sunday and low rain chances. As the next workweek kicks off, temps will remain close to average in the upper 70s to mid 80s with on and off rain chances all workweek long. The stationary front to our west looks to finally fade away by next weekend, drying us off.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.