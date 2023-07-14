Current employee at Landmark Recovery speaks out on drug use at facility

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As investigations into the recent deaths at an addiction treatment center just south of Mishawaka continue to unfold, 16 News Now has heard from law enforcement and numerous former staff members about what’s happening inside the facility.

Now, we’re hearing from a current employee at Landmark Recovery, also known as Praxis, who is stepping forward to tell us how drugs are getting into the hands of patients at the rehab center.

As you may recall, police responded to three separate overdose calls there last week, with two of them ending in death. Police also also responded to a pulled fire alarm and found a patient who took their own life after searching inside.

The claims from law enforcement and former staff members all seem to be in line with what the current employee we spoke with experiences on a daily basis. While you’d think this place would be the last place you’d find drugs, the employee made it sound like clients come to Landmark because they know they will find drugs.

The employee says he’s been tasked with responsibilities that he is in no way qualified for and weren’t part of the job description, such as full body cavity searches, caring for patients with serious mental health diagnoses, and now searching for drugs.

The employee claims other female employees started sexual relationships with some of the patients and eventually helped them get drugs while inside the facility.

Now, out of concern for his position at the company, we’re not showing this employee on camera. But he did allow us to record his voice so you understand just how many different ways people are getting drugs into Landmark, and how unprepared he feels to deal with this.

“You can search two intakes, and then you have to take care of luggage,” he explained. “Now, the individuals that are still waiting to be searched can just pass off the drugs to the individuals who’ve already been searched. You have repeat offenders that come and know the system, so they stash the drugs outside the facility before they enter it, and sometimes pull fire alarms to go pick those drugs up. You have these individuals that have sexual relationships with the staff and then kind of getting it that way where you have staff members bringing in phones or drugs to these individuals.

“We have discovered filters where you can smuggle and hide drugs, and you also have box springs that are torn up, and they smuggle drugs that way,” he added. “I will say, no one in this facility is trained on how to find drugs. We’ve had individuals who have been back four to five times in a two-week span because they know the system. They stash phones on the outside. They know that we’re understaffed. They know they can get away with these things.”

An administrator at Landmark Recovery tells 16 News Now the company is committed to cooperating with all investigative efforts and self-reported to all regulatory and accrediting organizations.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.