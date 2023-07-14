Couple arrested near Culver after mother drove drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An out-of-state couple was arrested near Culver late Thursday afternoon after police say the mother drove drunk with their 2-year-old child in the vehicle.

Officers were first called just before 3:55 p.m. to the 1300 block of Academy Drive at culver Academies on a report of a reckless driver. The caller told police the vehicle, a white Ford SUV, was being driven by a woman who was possibly impaired.

While checking the area for the SUV, police received another call about a man knocking on doors west of Culver Academies on State Road 10. The caller told police the man was intoxicated and soaking wet.

Police later located the white Ford SUV from the first call on E. Shore Drive north of 18B Road and the man from the man from the second call on State Road 10.

While investigating, police learned the reckless driver and intoxicated man had been in the same vehicle with their 2-year-old child when an argument ensued. The man got out of the vehicle, while the woman left the area.

Police also learned that the driver, identified as 34-year-old Cheryl Straws of Troy, Ill., was intoxicated and an OWI investigation was conducted. Straws was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangering, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - .15% or more, and neglect of a dependent.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Vincente Yanez of Williamsburg, Va., was also arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail for neglect of a dependent and public intoxication.

The Department of Child Services was contacted and took custody of the 2-year-old child. Meanwhile, the Marshall County Humane Society took possession of a dog inside the vehicle.

Bond was set at $1,500 for both Straws and Yanez.

