Couple arrested near Culver after mother drove drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

Cheryl Straws and Vincente Yanez
Cheryl Straws and Vincente Yanez(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An out-of-state couple was arrested near Culver late Thursday afternoon after police say the mother drove drunk with their 2-year-old child in the vehicle.

Officers were first called just before 3:55 p.m. to the 1300 block of Academy Drive at culver Academies on a report of a reckless driver. The caller told police the vehicle, a white Ford SUV, was being driven by a woman who was possibly impaired.

While checking the area for the SUV, police received another call about a man knocking on doors west of Culver Academies on State Road 10. The caller told police the man was intoxicated and soaking wet.

Police later located the white Ford SUV from the first call on E. Shore Drive north of 18B Road and the man from the man from the second call on State Road 10.

While investigating, police learned the reckless driver and intoxicated man had been in the same vehicle with their 2-year-old child when an argument ensued. The man got out of the vehicle, while the woman left the area.

Police also learned that the driver, identified as 34-year-old Cheryl Straws of Troy, Ill., was intoxicated and an OWI investigation was conducted. Straws was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangering, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - .15% or more, and neglect of a dependent.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Vincente Yanez of Williamsburg, Va., was also arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail for neglect of a dependent and public intoxication.

The Department of Child Services was contacted and took custody of the 2-year-old child. Meanwhile, the Marshall County Humane Society took possession of a dog inside the vehicle.

Bond was set at $1,500 for both Straws and Yanez.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thistleberry Farm in the Lavender Fields - clipped version

Updated: moments ago

News

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.

News

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Freeman named to Dodd trophy preseason watch list

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

8-months-pregnant Unwin finishes second in 2023 Women's Metro

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership.

Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
She’s one of five national recipients of the “Dorothy Richardson Award for Resident Leadership.”

News

Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Indiana National Guard welcomes home 60 soldiers

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

South Bend hosting public meeting on community policing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
On Tuesday, July 27, the city of South Bend will hold a community meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Pinhook Park.

News

South Bend to host community meeting on policing

Updated: 13 hours ago